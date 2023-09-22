Posidonia Masterclass in Shipping is now online

Posidonia Exhibitions, organizer of the Posidonia international shipping exhibition, is launching the Posidonia Masterclass in Shipping online course, available at posidoniamasterclass.com.

The Posidonia Masterclass in Shipping, powered by Naftika Chronika, is an online educational platform that delivers a series of pre-recorded lectures, delivered by distinguished shipowners, managers and executives, providing a comprehensive overview of the shipping industry.

The course is geared toward corporate executives, students and individuals embarking on a career in shipping, seeking a better understanding of this dynamic and demanding industry for their career development.

The masterclass offers a hands-on analysis of this challenging industry, as leading professionals from across the shipping industry share their “on the job” experience and knowledge.

Each module comprises presentations addressing specific industry topics.

The masterclass is available to both individuals and companies providing education to new recruits.

The program includes 11 modules presented by 35 speakers and will also be open to young graduates aspiring to pursue a career in shipping, providing insight and presenting the job opportunities available.

The course examines each sector of the industry, as well as the disciplines within each sector and their impact on investment and operational decisions, and explores technologies that will shape the industry in the years to come.

Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate of attendance signed by Posidonia and have access to recommended material for further reading.