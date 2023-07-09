SEV-ALBA scholarships up for grabs

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), in association with ALBA (the Graduate Business School of the American College of Greece), is organizing its seventh cycle of scholarships for the educational evolution of its members’ officials.

The SEV and ALBA scholarships offer educational opportunities to workers, while corporations of all sizes, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, can bolster their capacity in terms of competitiveness, corporate governance, export-minded character, innovation, productivity, marketing etc.

To find out more and submit an application, go to alba.acg.edu.

The deadline for applications is July 30.