Schinas: The skills revolution begins today

Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, responsible for promoting the European way of life, stated on Tuesday at an event for Europe Day 2023 at the Athens Conservatory that “the revolution of skills begins today and we are investing unprecedented resources in the most precious asset we have. Europe’s human resources. The aim is for nobody to be left behind.”

“The development of the human resources skills is a one-way street against the geopolitical challenges of the international threats and of new technologies and we should all be well prepared,” underlined Schinas, who was the keynote speaker of the event that also signaled the launch of the European Year of Skills.

He said that the revolution of skills should be held today, not tomorrow, and should include everyone.

“It is not a matter that concerns Brussels, it does not concern the bourgeois and not only the cities. It concerns everyone in EU and demands teamwork,” stressed the Greek commissioner.

 

