ECONOMY

Captain Wang Jihang appointed managing director of PCT

Captain Wang Jihang has been appointed managing director of Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT), Cosco Shipping Ports announced on Monday.

Wang was appointed PCT’s chief operations officer in 2017 and deputy general manager in 2020.

He has served as PCT’s executive deputy managing director since 2021.

He has served Cosco Group for 25 years, a company announcement said.

The new managing director also thanked the managers and staff at Cosco Shipping Ports headquarters for their support. 

