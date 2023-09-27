Hatzidakis in Albania to attend Berlin Process meeting

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis visited Tirana on Tuesday to take part in the Berlin Process meeting of economy ministers on the topic “Common Regional Market – A step toward the EU single market.”

The meeting discussed issues related to the Western Balkans’ integration into the EU single market, the economic convergence of the countries of the region with the rest of Europe, and the unification of payment systems in order to facilitate commercial transactions, as well as their future integration in the eurozone.