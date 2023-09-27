ECONOMY

SEV commits over €50 million for Thessaly reconstruction efforts

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) made an announcement on Wednesday, pledging over 50 million euros for the reconstruction efforts in response to the devastating floods that struck Greece’s Thessaly region.

SEV outlined that their assistance will encompass humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food, machinery, water, clothing, and water pumps. 

Furthermore, they will kickstart high-priority restoration projects, commencing with the reconstruction of 27 schools in collaboration with government authorities.

SEV also committed to supporting local businesses by providing guidance on how to make the most of the government’s relief measures and by advocating for additional measures with the relevant authorities.

Thessaly, historically a major farming center, accounts for about 5 percent of national economic output. The government has said that the precise cost of the flooding remains elusive.

