Despite all, Greek economy ‘outperforming’

The 2024 draft budget shows an overperformance because the Greek economy is overperforming, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said after tabling the budget in Parliament on Monday.

“Our economy is doing well. This development is recognized by international organizations,” Hatzidakis said: “We see that for that reason, even though 2023 was a national election year, even though we experienced unprecedented natural disasters, our budget withstood the circumstances and we fulfilled all our campaign commitments.”

