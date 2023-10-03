ECONOMY MANUFACTURING

PMI figure is bad news for economy

PMI figure is bad news for economy

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, known as the PMI, in September reached its lowest point since January 2023, just above the point that indicates a recession.

An increase in input costs, from raw materials to transportation, a decrease in new orders from both the domestic and foreign markets, as well as delays in the supply chain due to Storm Daniel are the main factors that negatively affected the course of the manufacturing sector and predict a difficult course in the upcoming period as well. The fact, however, that the economies of the main export destinations for Greek products, such as the German one, are in recession strengthens the concern.

According to what S&P Global, which compiles the relevant index, announced on Monday, the PMI in Greece closed at 50.3 points in September against 52.9 points in August. In January the index closed at 49.2 points, below the limit of 50 points, but following a steady upward trend.

The significant slowdown in the growth rate of new orders received by Greek manufacturing companies in September contributed to the decline of the main index.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek 2024 draft budget sees 3% growth rate
ECONOMY

Greek 2024 draft budget sees 3% growth rate

Banks must approve most compensation claims
INSURANCE

Banks must approve most compensation claims

Over 60,000 card devices still lie idle
FINANCE

Over 60,000 card devices still lie idle

Preliminary 2024 state budget to be tabled in Parliament Monday; foresees 2.1% primary surplus for 2024
ECONOMY

Preliminary 2024 state budget to be tabled in Parliament Monday; foresees 2.1% primary surplus for 2024

Parliamentary Budget Office issues warnings on economic effects of natural disasters
FINANCE

Parliamentary Budget Office issues warnings on economic effects of natural disasters

Third lowest inflation in eurozone, but food price hikes persist
CONSUMER PRICES

Third lowest inflation in eurozone, but food price hikes persist