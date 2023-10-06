Easy to grasp electricity bills

The power rates for all household consumers will automatically return to the status of the adjustment clause after December 31, as in the context of the withdrawal of the emergency measures taken during the energy crisis, its suspension is ending.

Regulator RAAEY, in order to avoid the evasion phenomena of the past, is attempting to set a transparency framework regarding invoicing and supply contracts that will come into force from the beginning of the new year. It will have three categories of rates, which will have mandatory and color marking to be clear for consumers.

Suppliers will have until November 1 to inform their customers of the new contracts and rates, with a separate printed or electronic letter, while the consumers’ consent will be assumed if they do not refuse them in writing, within 30 days of the day of notification.

The changes concern all domestic consumers, since before the implementation of the emergency measures, the tariffs of all providers were based on the adjustment clause, which they themselves now want to avoid as they are burdened by its circumvention, for which they found themselves apologizing in the courts.

There will also be suppliers who will offer invoices with an adjustment clause, according to the president of the Energy Suppliers Association (ESPEN) Giannis Mitropoulos.

The decision that RAEEY published on Thursday provides for the following categories of invoices: blue ones, with fixed time and pricing products throughout the duration of the contract; green ones, with floating rates, where the price stems from a calculation formula linked to wholesale market indicators and which is announced either before its implementation or two months after consumption, including also mixed pricing products (fixed and floating); and orange ones, which will constitute dynamic pricing products, providing a variable commission charge that reflects price variations in spot markets and which are offered to consumers with a smart meter.