UK won’t buy from occupied part of Cyprus

The United Kingdom “has no intention to begin directly importing products” from the occupied part of Cyprus, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations Lord Ahmad has stated in response to a question in the House of Lords.

The question was posed by the Conservative Lord Hannan, who wanted to know whether the British government intended “to start directly importing Turkish-Cypriot products, including fresh produce from the ‘trnc,'” in a reference to the illegal regime set up by Turkey in the island’s occupied areas.

Dismissing such a prospect, the British foreign minister noted that “in accordance with the rest of the international community, with the sole exception of Turkey, the UK does not recognize the self-declared ‘trnc’ as an independent state.”

He pointed to several UN Security Council resolutions and other multilateral agreements which also “limit links between the UK and the north.”

In conclusion, Lord Ahmad stated, “We continue to believe that a just and lasting settlement in Cyprus is the best means of resolving the difficulties caused by the division of the island.”