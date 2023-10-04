Major growth in Cypriot tourism data

The year 2023 is poised to go down in Cypriot tourism history, as data from the country’s statistical office, CyStat, reveal that every month through July has seen higher tourism revenues from a year earlier.

In that period, tourism revenues surged to 1.545 billion euros, marking a substantial increase from the €1.217 billion recorded in the same period of 2022.

July 2023 alone saw revenues of €454.6 million, a notable rise from the €381.7 million reported last year, reflecting a substantial 19.1% increase.

According to CyStat, per capita tourism spending in July 2023 averaged €867.96, surpassing the €839.50 in July 2022 by 3.4%. Dutch tourists topped the list with the highest expenditure, averaging €1,165.20, while Greeks spent the least at €380.56.

British tourists, constituting the largest share of visitors, at 33.6% in July, spent an average of €94.23 per day, while Israeli tourists, the second-largest group, at 12.4% of the total, spent an average of €135.44 per day. Greeks had the longest average stays, at 10.6 days, but spent the least per day, at €35.90.

In total, arrivals in July 2023 surged to 523,718, from 454,657 in July 2022.