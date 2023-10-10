Greek economy to grow by 2.5% in 2023 and 2% in 2024, IMF report says

The Greek economy is expected to grow by 2.5% this year and by 2% in 2024, exceeding the average growth rates of 0.7% and 1.2% in the eurozone, the International Monetary Fund said in its World Economic Outlook report, released on Tuesday.

The IMF said it expected the country’s harmonized inflation rate to fall to 4.1% on average in 2023 and to 2.8% in 2024 (against 5.6% and 3.3% in the eurozone, respectively).

The unemployment rate in Greece is expected to fall to 10.8% of the workforce this year and to 9.3% in 2024 from 12.4% in 2021, while the country’s current account deficit is expected to fall to 6.9% of GDP this year and to 6% of GDP in 2024. In the eurozone as a whole, the current account balance is expected to show a surplus of 1.2% of GDP this year and 1.4% in 2024. [AMNA]