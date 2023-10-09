Illegal labor crackdown in Cyprus

In a concerted effort to combat illegal employment and unlawful residence, the law enforcement authorities of Cyprus took action last week.

These coordinated operations unfolded on Thursday afternoon across three establishments in the Limassol district. Members of the Aliens and Immigration Service joined forces with officers from the Inspectorate of the Labor and Social Insurance Office to execute the operations.

A total of 12 individuals were apprehended during these operations, all facing charges related to illegal residence and employment.

Out of the 12 individuals, 11 were found working in various roles within two different dining establishments and one food preparation facility. Their arrests were made on grounds of engaging in unlawful employment and residence. Additionally, one more individual was arrested for the specific offense of illegal residence.

Bureau of Labor Inspection Service officers also issued notices of out-of-court settlements for undeclared work to three employers, who will be subject to fines.

These collaborative efforts by Cyprus’ law enforcement agencies, aimed at tackling undeclared work, remain ongoing as investigations continue.