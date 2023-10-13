ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Friday losses chip away at weekly gains

The Greek bourse ended its six-week losing streak, recording a notable weekly rebound that was slightly contained during Friday’s session. Investors chose to cash in three days of gains in the week’s final trading day, but the benchmark recovered significantly from the day’s lows to close with a decline of just over 1%. The decline in trading volume was rather predictable and points to a new price rise to come next week as things stand.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,169.66 points, shedding 1.07% from Thursday’s 1,182.31 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.88%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.17% to end at 2,853.81 points and the banks index conceded 1.13%.

Jumbo parted with 4.98%, Cenergy Holdings sank 4.43%, ElvalHalcor lost 2.57% and Piraeus Bank gave up 2.56%, just as Ellaktor improved 1.49%.

In total 38 stocks registered gains, 73 suffered losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €119.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.07% to close at 128.70 points. 

