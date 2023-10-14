ECONOMY

Greek cooperation with Western Balkans Transport Community

Greek cooperation with Western Balkans Transport Community
[ANA]

The opportunities, challenges and prospects of a better connection between Greece and the Western Balkans in the field of transport dominated a meeting held on Friday between Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras and the head of the Western Balkans Transport Community, Matej Zakonjsek.

The purpose of the cooperation is the development of rail and road axes, the facilitation of border crossings and the upgrading of ports in order to improve the conditions for the movement of people and the transport of goods between Greece and the countries of the Western Balkans.

More specifically, Greece’s cooperation with the Transport Community concerns: reducing delays at border crossing points with Albania and North Macedonia; the new Western Balkans-Eastern Mediterranean European Corridor, which passes through the states of the Western Balkans (North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Croatia); and the railway connections between Greece, the Republic of North Macedonia and Albania.

Notably the Permanent Secretariat of the Transport Community provides administrative support, acts as a transport observatory and monitors the performance of the extension of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) in the region.

Transport Infrastructure Balkans

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Western Balkans forum on European integration in Thessaloniki on October 19-20
ECONOMY

Western Balkans forum on European integration in Thessaloniki on October 19-20

Hatzidakis in Albania to attend Berlin Process meeting
ECONOMY

Hatzidakis in Albania to attend Berlin Process meeting

North Macedonia, Serbia sign deal for gas pipeline; extends Greek interconnector
ECONOMY

North Macedonia, Serbia sign deal for gas pipeline; extends Greek interconnector

Greek business associations in Balkan countries pledge to work together
ECONOMY

Greek business associations in Balkan countries pledge to work together

Bulgaria begins work on Serbia gas link, sees operations by year-end
ECONOMY

Bulgaria begins work on Serbia gas link, sees operations by year-end

Cyprus Air, TUS suspend Tel Aviv flights
AIR TRANSPORT

Cyprus Air, TUS suspend Tel Aviv flights