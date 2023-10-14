Greek cooperation with Western Balkans Transport Community

The opportunities, challenges and prospects of a better connection between Greece and the Western Balkans in the field of transport dominated a meeting held on Friday between Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras and the head of the Western Balkans Transport Community, Matej Zakonjsek.

The purpose of the cooperation is the development of rail and road axes, the facilitation of border crossings and the upgrading of ports in order to improve the conditions for the movement of people and the transport of goods between Greece and the countries of the Western Balkans.

More specifically, Greece’s cooperation with the Transport Community concerns: reducing delays at border crossing points with Albania and North Macedonia; the new Western Balkans-Eastern Mediterranean European Corridor, which passes through the states of the Western Balkans (North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Croatia); and the railway connections between Greece, the Republic of North Macedonia and Albania.

Notably the Permanent Secretariat of the Transport Community provides administrative support, acts as a transport observatory and monitors the performance of the extension of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) in the region.