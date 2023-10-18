Electricity theft skyrockets to nearly €800 million

The situation in Greece with illegal power connections has spiraled out of control.

An estimated 1.5 million connections are without a taxpayer number (tax registration number, or AFM) connected to them.

The authorities are even investigating the case of a major hospital in Attica that may be illegally connected to the grid.

The regulatory authority is planning a stricter penalty framework for those who break the law and direct interventions where mass meter violations are observed, such as in certain businesses and in Roma camps.

According to the Ombudsman, the cost of electricity theft reached 798 million euros last year.