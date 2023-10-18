ECONOMY BUSINESS

Hoopster sells stake in Catalio to KKR & Co

Listed investment fund KKR & Co has secured a holding in the equity capital as well as the board of directors of investment company Catalio Capital Management, founded and managed by 31-year-old George Petrocheilos (pictured center).

The sellers of the stock package are NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo (right), as well as Brevan Howard’s Alan Howard and York Capital’s Jamie Dinan, who obtained a stake in the investment firm two years ago.

According to Kathimerini’s sources, the deal values Catalio Capital Management close to $500 million, while the sellers secured capital gains of more than 5% on their investment.

