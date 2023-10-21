ECONOMY PRIVATIZATIONS

State reopens tender for Faliro Sports Complex

State reopens tender for Faliro Sports Complex
[Intime]

After about eight years, Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) has announced a new tender for the utilization of the Faliro Sports Complex on Athens’ southern coast.

The aim is to develop a large metropolitan conference center there, which could significantly boost tourism in Attica.

However, given that internationally convention centers have only marginal profitability, and usually losses when they are not subsidized, the uses of the property at Faliro include commercial and other activities that could enhance its economic viability.

ETAD has now set a minimum annual consideration for the lease of the property at 2.4 million euros.

Privatizations

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Full steam ahead for Elefsis Shipyards
INVESTMENTS

Full steam ahead for Elefsis Shipyards

PM: Greece attracts foreign capital
INVESTMENTS

PM: Greece attracts foreign capital

Prime minister to attend Igoumenitsa Port event
ECONOMY

Prime minister to attend Igoumenitsa Port event

TAIPED gives up on DEPA
PRIVATIZATIONS

TAIPED gives up on DEPA

Greece’s privatization revenue target over €5 bln in 2024
ECONOMY

Greece’s privatization revenue target over €5 bln in 2024

Greece eyes record state asset sales in 2024, says top official
ECONOMY

Greece eyes record state asset sales in 2024, says top official