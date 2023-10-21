State reopens tender for Faliro Sports Complex

After about eight years, Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) has announced a new tender for the utilization of the Faliro Sports Complex on Athens’ southern coast.

The aim is to develop a large metropolitan conference center there, which could significantly boost tourism in Attica.

However, given that internationally convention centers have only marginal profitability, and usually losses when they are not subsidized, the uses of the property at Faliro include commercial and other activities that could enhance its economic viability.

ETAD has now set a minimum annual consideration for the lease of the property at 2.4 million euros.