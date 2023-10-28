Greece fifth choice for winter trips

Greece is the fifth most popular European destination for trips that Europeans intend to make between now and spring of 2024, according to a major pan-European survey carried out on behalf of the European Travel Commission (ETC).

However, the trends that have emerged in the last few years – and in particular the search for attractively priced package holidays, the avoidance of destinations and periods that see a particularly large number of tourists, but also greater sensitivity regarding weather and climate change – are strengthening.

Over two thirds of Europeans surveyed (68%) plan to travel in the next six months, but most are adopting money-saving strategies, including off-season travel due to rising prices. Nevertheless, 71% choose to either maintain or increase their spending.

According to the ETC’s latest report, “Monitoring Sentiment for Domestic and Intra-European Travel,” respondents from Spain and Italy are the most willing to travel, with 75% likely to take a trip before March 2024. However, the British and Poles (73%) also appear to have a high desire to travel.