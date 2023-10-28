ECONOMY TOURISM

Greece fifth choice for winter trips

Greece fifth choice for winter trips

Greece is the fifth most popular European destination for trips that Europeans intend to make between now and spring of 2024, according to a major pan-European survey carried out on behalf of the European Travel Commission (ETC).

However, the trends that have emerged in the last few years – and in particular the search for attractively priced package holidays, the avoidance of destinations and periods that see a particularly large number of tourists, but also greater sensitivity regarding weather and climate change – are strengthening.

Over two thirds of Europeans surveyed (68%) plan to travel in the next six months, but most are adopting money-saving strategies, including off-season travel due to rising prices. Nevertheless, 71% choose to either maintain or increase their spending.

According to the ETC’s latest report, “Monitoring Sentiment for Domestic and Intra-European Travel,” respondents from Spain and Italy are the most willing to travel, with 75% likely to take a trip before March 2024. However, the British and Poles (73%) also appear to have a high desire to travel. 

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Celestyal Journey in Limassol
CYPRUS

Celestyal Journey in Limassol

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP
ECONOMY

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP

Grivalia opens ultra-lux resort
BUSINESS

Grivalia opens ultra-lux resort

The most popular holiday destinations for Greeks this fall
TOURISM

The most popular holiday destinations for Greeks this fall

Minister meets new board of Greek National Tourism Organization
ECONOMY

Minister meets new board of Greek National Tourism Organization

Yachting sector’s boost for the Greek economy
ECONOMY

Yachting sector’s boost for the Greek economy