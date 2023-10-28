ECONOMY CYPRUS

Celestyal Journey in Limassol

Celestyal Cruises held a special event this week to present the largest jewel in its fleet, the Celestyal Journey, in Limassol port. The vessel has been hosting Celestyal cruises since September, scheduled to continue until June 2024, with the exceptions of January and February.

In a recorded greeting, Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis congratulated the company for acquiring this state-of-the-art cruise ship, emphasizing that it is a worthy addition to the EU fleet and a significant investment. The economic impact of the company, particularly to Cyprus’ local economy, has been profoundly noticeable. Even in months of low demand, Celestyal ships continue to enrich the tourist product and services, contributing to extending the tourism season.

Highlighting the significance of the cruise sector to the country, Koumis stated that Cyprus, with its unique geographical location and cultural wealth, is an exceptional destination for any cruise ship.

“I am convinced that the Celestyal Journey will further strengthen a sector that, according to the latest data, presents remarkable global growth prospects,” the deputy minister said in his recorded statement.

