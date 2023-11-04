ECONOMY

Greece-China aviation agreement

Greece and China signed a new bilateral aviation agreement in the context of the visit by Greek Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras to Beijing on Friday.

The new agreement, which is fully compatible with European Union legislation and the horizontal agreement between the EU and China, provides for the multiple appointment of air companies by each side.

The new aviation agreement will replace the one that has applied since 1973, and modernize the institutional framework on aviation, as well as enhancing the transport of passengers and goods between the two countries, the Greek Transport Ministry said.

