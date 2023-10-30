ECONOMY

Greece’s credit rating upgrade to attract more investors from China

Greece’s credit rating upgrade to attract more investors from China
[InTime News]

Greece’s credit rating upgrade by two of China’s agencies will attract more Chinese investors to Greece, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Xiao Junzheng said at an event in Athens on Monday.

The Chinese ambassador was addressing an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Belt & Road Initiative and Greece’s participation in the initiative through the China-Greece Belt & Road Dialogue, organized in the Greek capital by the China Media Group.

Of particular interest to Chinese investors are the sectors of energy from renewable sources (RES), technology, and tourism, Xiao Junzheng said, noting that in 2022 the production of energy from RES in Greece surpassed 50% of the energy mix for the first time, while the Greek government’s target is for 80% by 2030. With their technological and economic advantages, Chinese businesses wish to contribute to this project, he added, as China promotes collaborations in scientific and technological innovation.

China, he said, also wishes to collaborate with Greece in setting up joint research laboratories in agriculture, food security, and the use of laser technology to protect cultural goods. In addition, China plans to create the Alliance of Cities on the Silk Road for Tourism, and looks forward to Greece’s participation, aiming to attract more Chinese tourists to Greece.

Among other references the Chinese ambassador made was a joint construction of an economic and trade collaboration park in Piraeus (to substantially promote Greek manufacture), and China’s determination to promote the “Maritime Silk Road” and the comprehensive development of ports, shipping, and trade, as well as green transition. [AMNA]

China Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek development minister in Beijing for Belt and Road Forum
ECONOMY

Greek development minister in Beijing for Belt and Road Forum

Greek Cutlure Min meets Chinese counterpart at Beijing Culture Forum
NEWS

Greek Cutlure Min meets Chinese counterpart at Beijing Culture Forum

UK ambassador highlights strategic relationship with Greece
ECONOMY

UK ambassador highlights strategic relationship with Greece

‘A new starting point’: EU and Chinese leaders begin talks
NEWS

‘A new starting point’: EU and Chinese leaders begin talks

Chinese President Xi sends message to Greek president
NEWS

Chinese President Xi sends message to Greek president

Parliament President Tassoulas meets Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan
NEWS

Parliament President Tassoulas meets Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan