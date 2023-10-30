Greece’s credit rating upgrade to attract more investors from China

Greece’s credit rating upgrade by two of China’s agencies will attract more Chinese investors to Greece, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Xiao Junzheng said at an event in Athens on Monday.

The Chinese ambassador was addressing an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Belt & Road Initiative and Greece’s participation in the initiative through the China-Greece Belt & Road Dialogue, organized in the Greek capital by the China Media Group.

Of particular interest to Chinese investors are the sectors of energy from renewable sources (RES), technology, and tourism, Xiao Junzheng said, noting that in 2022 the production of energy from RES in Greece surpassed 50% of the energy mix for the first time, while the Greek government’s target is for 80% by 2030. With their technological and economic advantages, Chinese businesses wish to contribute to this project, he added, as China promotes collaborations in scientific and technological innovation.

China, he said, also wishes to collaborate with Greece in setting up joint research laboratories in agriculture, food security, and the use of laser technology to protect cultural goods. In addition, China plans to create the Alliance of Cities on the Silk Road for Tourism, and looks forward to Greece’s participation, aiming to attract more Chinese tourists to Greece.

Among other references the Chinese ambassador made was a joint construction of an economic and trade collaboration park in Piraeus (to substantially promote Greek manufacture), and China’s determination to promote the “Maritime Silk Road” and the comprehensive development of ports, shipping, and trade, as well as green transition. [AMNA]