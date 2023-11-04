ECONOMY TOURISM

Germans and Brits dominate tourism in Greece

[Intime]

Visitors from Germany and the United Kingdom accounted for almost half (44%) of all tourist spending and overnight stays last year, according to research by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE).

Between them they spent a total of 8.11 billion euros in 2022, with 62.15 million overnight stays, accounting for over 6 million arrivals.

The Germans have a lead over the Brits which is bigger in all-inclusive summer holidays, where visitors from the UK represent approximately a fifth of all arrivals and spending (19%), while visitors from Germany account for a quarter of arrivals and 28% of spending. 

