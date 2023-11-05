Elefsina shipyard streamlining deal to be signed on Monday

Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced on Saturday that ONEX Shipyards and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFCgov) will formally sign their agreement for the funding of the streamlining plan of Elefsis Shipyards with over $100 million on Monday, in Elefsina.

“The renaissance of the shipbuilding industry in Greece is now a reality,” he said.

He added that on Friday the Elefsis Shipyards union informed him that as of 6 p.m. that evening, ONEX paid much earlier than scheduled the first 8 million euros from the cash long owed to the shipyards’ workers.