ECONOMY

Elefsina shipyard streamlining deal to be signed on Monday

Elefsina shipyard streamlining deal to be signed on Monday

Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced on Saturday that ONEX Shipyards and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFCgov) will formally sign their agreement for the funding of the streamlining plan of Elefsis Shipyards with over $100 million on Monday, in Elefsina.

“The renaissance of the shipbuilding industry in Greece is now a reality,” he said. 

He added that on Friday the Elefsis Shipyards union informed him that as of 6 p.m. that evening, ONEX paid much earlier than scheduled the first 8 million euros from the cash long owed to the shipyards’ workers.

 

Shipping Privatizations

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prime minister to attend Igoumenitsa Port event
ECONOMY

Prime minister to attend Igoumenitsa Port event

Only one bid made for Argostoli Marina
ECONOMY

Only one bid made for Argostoli Marina

PPC completes sale of energy products in the forward market during the period 2021-2023
ECONOMY

PPC completes sale of energy products in the forward market during the period 2021-2023

State reopens tender for Faliro Sports Complex
PRIVATIZATIONS

State reopens tender for Faliro Sports Complex

Full steam ahead for Elefsis Shipyards
INVESTMENTS

Full steam ahead for Elefsis Shipyards

PM: Greece attracts foreign capital
INVESTMENTS

PM: Greece attracts foreign capital