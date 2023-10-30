NEWS

Restoring Thessaly railroad to take at least two years, minister says

The offices of Hellenic Train in Athens. [Alexandros Vlachos/AMNA]

It will take at least two years before the railroad network is restored in Thessaly, the central Greek region that suffered immense destruction after a mega-storm in September, Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister Nikos Tachiaos said in Parliament on Monday.

“We are talking about a full restoration/reconstruction of the power line, and the full reassembly of all systems from the beginning,” Tachiaos said responding to a question by Greek Solution Deputy Vassilios Viliardos.

“There is no chance for this restoration to be done by the end of 2024. This restoration must conclude by the end of 2025. Essentially, it needs nearly two years to restore it to its full extent.”

