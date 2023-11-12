100% Hotel Show to open this Saturday at Paiania

This year’s 100% Hotel Show is due to open its doors on Saturday, November 18, up to Monday, November 20, at the Mediterranean Exhibition Center (MEC, 301 Lavriou Avenue, Paiania) in East Attica.

100% Hotel Show pertains to be the premium trade fair for hoteliers and tourism professionals in Greece, with an emphasis on the hotelier and the development of the hotel product, as well as on the correlation of all productive sectors (both in terms of product and service) with the country’s main industry.

Visitors to the three-day exhibition consist of professionals who shape the modern tourism product: Hoteliers, villa owners, architects, designers, travel agents, tour operators, media and investors actively participate in the most exclusive and purposeful exhibition event of the year for the industry.

Doors open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and up to 6 p.m. on Monday. As always, entrance is free for all professionals active in the tourism industry, during all days of the exhibition. To find out more information in English, visit hotelshow.gr/en.