TUI points to increase in winter bookings

Travel group TUI on Tuesday confirmed its full-year results were on track to “increase substantially,” citing a strong summer and an increase in winter bookings, easing investor concerns about the impact of extreme weather.

“Had it not been for the various events during the last few months which were outside of our control, not least the wildfires on Rhodes, we would have performed ahead of expectations,” CEO Sebastian Ebel said in a statement.

Last week, TUI said it was monitoring adverse weather conditions in its key destinations.

Earlier, it forecast losses at up to 25 million euros due to wildfires on the Greek islands. [Reuters]