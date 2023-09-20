ECONOMY

TUI points to increase in winter bookings

TUI points to increase in winter bookings

Travel group TUI on Tuesday confirmed its full-year results were on track to “increase substantially,” citing a strong summer and an increase in winter bookings, easing investor concerns about the impact of extreme weather.

“Had it not been for the various events during the last few months which were outside of our control, not least the wildfires on Rhodes, we would have performed ahead of expectations,” CEO Sebastian Ebel said in a statement.

Last week, TUI said it was monitoring adverse weather conditions in its key destinations.

Earlier, it forecast losses at up to 25 million euros due to wildfires on the Greek islands. [Reuters]

Tourism Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hotel rate hikes appear minor
TOURISM

Hotel rate hikes appear minor

Healthy rise in Aegean’s profits in January-June
ECONOMY

Healthy rise in Aegean’s profits in January-June

Occupancy at new Costa Navarino unit exceeds expectations
TOURISM

Occupancy at new Costa Navarino unit exceeds expectations

First Mandarin Oriental hotel opens in southwestern Greece
ECONOMY

First Mandarin Oriental hotel opens in southwestern Greece

Still room for all-inclusive resorts in Greece, hotel executive says
ECONOMY

Still room for all-inclusive resorts in Greece, hotel executive says

Five-star serviced apartments
BUSINESS

Five-star serviced apartments