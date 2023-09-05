Occupancy at new Costa Navarino unit exceeds expectations

The initial performance of the new Mandarin Oriental hotel at Costa Navarino is particularly satisfactory, says the head of the ultra-luxury hotel management chain in Greece, Raul Levis.

The complex, one of the Med’s most luxurious, opened its doors on August 15 and is set to continue to receive guests until end-October with occupancy already exceeding the goals set for this first period.

“Key source markets for hotel guests at this time are the UK, Germany and Switzerland, where we historically have a strong presence. But the presence of travelers from the US and from Greece is also very strong,” Levis explains to Kathimerini.