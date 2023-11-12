ECONOMY

Carrefour returns to Bulgaria through Greek franchise holder

[ΑΜΝΑ]

Carrefour International Partnership announced last week the strengthening of its cooperation with Retail & More, with the development of stores with the Carrefour brand and its products in the Bulgarian market.

Retail & More, which has taken over the master franchise of Carrefour in Greece since 2022, is already in contact with Bulgarian companies for the development of a network of stores using the franchise method.

At the same time, the 20 stores of the Parkmart network, founded in 2018 by Dobromir Andonov and located in key cities in the country, such as Sofia, Varna and Burgas, will be converted into Carrefour Market and Carrefour Express in the coming months.

Retail Bulgaria

