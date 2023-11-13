USAID signs partnership with Greece to improve energy security in western Balkans

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Greek government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Monday to improve energy security and cooperation in the Western Balkans.

This partnership will advance collaboration between energy entities and authorities in Greece, Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo to integrate their electricity markets and create a more connected and secure region.

The USAID formed this partnership within the US-Europe Energy Bridge initiative, which aims to create a path to more reliable, affordable energy for businesses and consumers, and promoting integration with regional and global energy markets. Through Energy Bridge, USAID is creating more secure energy supply lines, linking the public and private sectors to improve energy infrastructure, and protecting critical infrastructure from disasters ranging from floods to cyberattacks.