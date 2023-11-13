DNA evidence could link AEK fan to fatal stabbing

The genetic material of a 35-year-old AEK fan, identified as A.D. by the police, was found on a knife that also contained the blood of the fatally injured Michalis Katsouris following violent clashes in Nea Filadelfeia before the soccer match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb in August.

This individual is the same 35-year-old who was recently apprehended by the police for his involvement in the riots during the AEK – PAOK Cup final in Volos in 2017.

Subsequently, he was brought before the public prosecutor, who ordered his incarceration in Nafplio Prison. The DNA sample of the 35-year-old was compared to genetic material found on two knives seized as evidence, both containing Katsouris’ blood.

The first knife was confiscated in the area where the Croatian hooligans were apprehended, and, according to a police statement, it is believed to have been used by a 20-year-old Croatian. The second knife, where the genetic material was identified, had been suspected from the outset to belong to the 35-year-old. In his testimony before the investigator as a witness, he admitted to having a knife in his possession during the incidents.

This is the same individual captured on footage wearing a red T-shirt, involuntarily colliding with Katsouris in an attempt by both to evade an attack by Croatian hooligans.

These developments reintroduce the scenario that the fatal injury to the 29-year-old AEK fan was accidentally caused at the moment of his collision with the 35-year-old A.D.