ECONOMY BUSINESS

Waldorf Astoria expands to eastern Peloponnese

International hotel management chain Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is taking its second step in Greece, at Petrothalassa in Ermioni in the eastern Peloponnese.

Following the agreement with TEMES, which concerns the management of the luxury residences being developed on the top two floors of the former Hilton hotel in the center of Athens, Waldorf has agreed to take over the management of the new ultra-luxury hotel complex at Petrothalassa, on the Saronikos Gulf, and specifically the 15 very large holiday homes that will be developed on its perimeter, sources have told Kathimerini.

This is an investment that bears a budget of 202.9 million euros.

Business Tourism

