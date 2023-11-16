Minister outlines Greece’s energy priorities

Deputy Minister for Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou outlined the Greek government’s priorities in its energy policy over the next four years, speaking at the 27th National Energy Conference of the Institute of Energy for Southeast Europe (IENE) on Tuesday.

The minister listed these priorities as follows: zero lignite production after 2028; 80% of electricity production to come from RES in 2030; development of durable energy storage systems with batteries and pumped storage; connecting islands to the continental power grid by 2030; development and operation of offshore wind farms in 2030; security of supply and operation of competitive electricity markets that will benefit consumers and the national economy; deeper use of electricity in final energy consumption with an emphasis on buildings and transport; promotion of self-production systems from RES and the digitization of the network; and new international electrical interconnections that will allow Greece to increase exports to European markets and absorb the energy surplus, thus balancing out the national system.

The minister noted that Greece estimates its energy output total will reach 64.6 terawatt-hours by the end of this decade.