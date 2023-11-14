ECONOMY

Smart meters to launch on Jan 1

Smart meters to launch on Jan 1

Special tariffs will come into effect on January 1 for consumers who use smart meters for electricity consumption, designed by electricity suppliers in compliance with the decisions of the Ministry of Environment and Energy for the new framework that will determine retail electricity as of 2024.

Smart meters ensure significant advantages for consumers, one being the application of different tariffs during the day depending on the fluctuation of prices on the stock exchange.

