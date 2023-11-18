ECONOMY

Vianex to start producing meds for Leo Pharma

Denmark-based Leo Pharma has announced a cooperation agreement with Greek pharmaceutical company Vianex for the production by the latter of standard unfractionated heparin and low molecular weight heparin.

The agreement includes the transfer of the production of injectable preparations from Leo Pharma’s factory in Ballerup, Denmark to the facilities of the Greek company.

Vianex will manage the raw material, vial filling, laboratory analyses, and packaging, while Leo Pharma, which is the marketing authorization holder, will distribute the final product.

The five product codes that will be produced at Vianex are estimated to amount to several million vials per year, which will be distributed in more than 23 countries in Europe, Asia, North Africa and the Middle East, among them Greece. 

