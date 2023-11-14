ECONOMY BUSINESS

Second-hand apparel is taking off

Second-hand apparel is taking off
[Shutterstock]

Second-hand clothing stores have evolved internationally: Nowadays it is the clothing manufacturing companies themselves, but lately also those that produce footwear, that sell used clothes or shoes under their own brand or even under the brands of other companies, with considerable success – mainly online – in Greece too.

This rising trend in Greece was identified by the Bulgarian company Mania Team JSC, which has been active for about 20 years in second-hand and outlet fashion items, developing stores under the Mania Stores brand.

The first store of the chain in Greece was opened this August in the center of Athens, the performance of which will determine Mania’s expansion to other major Greek cities. At the beginning of 2024, the online store of the chain is also expected to be operational in Greece.

Furthermore, Lithuanian company Humana has proceeded to set up a subsidiary in Greece. It is essentially a Lithuanian state foundation that manages the activities of thrift stores and sorting centers for used clothes in 13 countries, and its profits support development projects in countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Advent of hydrogen in flights
BUSINESS

Advent of hydrogen in flights

Relations with China improved with PM’s visit
ECONOMY

Relations with China improved with PM’s visit

100% Hotel Show to open this Saturday at Paiania
ECONOMY

100% Hotel Show to open this Saturday at Paiania

Light touch rules for Airbnb set for EU agreement next week, sources say
ECONOMY

Light touch rules for Airbnb set for EU agreement next week, sources say

Lidl to invest over 120 million euros in Greece in next three years
ECONOMY

Lidl to invest over 120 million euros in Greece in next three years

PPC sees operating earnings jump more than 45%
BUSINESS

PPC sees operating earnings jump more than 45%