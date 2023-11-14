Second-hand apparel is taking off

Second-hand clothing stores have evolved internationally: Nowadays it is the clothing manufacturing companies themselves, but lately also those that produce footwear, that sell used clothes or shoes under their own brand or even under the brands of other companies, with considerable success – mainly online – in Greece too.

This rising trend in Greece was identified by the Bulgarian company Mania Team JSC, which has been active for about 20 years in second-hand and outlet fashion items, developing stores under the Mania Stores brand.

The first store of the chain in Greece was opened this August in the center of Athens, the performance of which will determine Mania’s expansion to other major Greek cities. At the beginning of 2024, the online store of the chain is also expected to be operational in Greece.

Furthermore, Lithuanian company Humana has proceeded to set up a subsidiary in Greece. It is essentially a Lithuanian state foundation that manages the activities of thrift stores and sorting centers for used clothes in 13 countries, and its profits support development projects in countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.