Greece leads Europe in housing costs, shows the Financial Stability Report

Greece has a negative lead in Europe on the income-housing costs ratio, with 27% of the Greek population spending more than 40% of their disposable income to cover housing costs. November’s Financial Stability Report by the Bank of Greece (BoG) attributed the country’s position to its low per capita income compared to the rest of Europe.

According to the report, Greece also ranked first in terms of housing costs. The figures, reported by Nafteboriki, show that:

– Apartment prices (in nominal terms) rose by 13.9% in the second quarter of 2023, year-on-year, compared to an increase of 11.8% in 2022.

– Prices of new apartments (up to 5 years old) increased at an average annual rate of 13.8%, in the second quarter of 2023, while prices of old apartments rose by 14.1%.

– In terms of geographic region, the prices in the country’s major urban centers rose significantly and more specifically in Thessaloniki (16.4%) and other major cities (14.6%), which exceeded the corresponding average growth rate for the entire country.

In the short term, foreign investment interest will persist, especially in privileged locations in the Attica basin and tourist areas. According to the BoG, expectations for the Greek residential real estate market remain positive, despite the uncertainties in the domestic and global economy.