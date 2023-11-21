Tourism revenues outperform record year 2019

Greece is certainly heading for a record year as far as tourism revenues are concerned, with Bank of Greece data showing on Monday that takings from the country’s main industry amounted to 17.91 billion euros in January-September.

This is not only significantly higher than last year’s €15.5 billion, but also than the revenues of record year 2019, which had amounted to 16.1 billion in the first nine months. This means there was a like-for-like increase of 11.3%.

That was bolstered by September’s performance, that brought takings of €3.2 billion, up by some €370 million from September 2019, a 12.8% advance.