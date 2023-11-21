ECONOMY TOURISM

Tourism revenues outperform record year 2019

Tourism revenues outperform record year 2019

Greece is certainly heading for a record year as far as tourism revenues are concerned, with Bank of Greece data showing on Monday that takings from the country’s main industry amounted to 17.91 billion euros in January-September.

This is not only significantly higher than last year’s €15.5 billion, but also than the revenues of record year 2019, which had amounted to 16.1 billion in the first nine months. This means there was a like-for-like increase of 11.3%.

That was bolstered by September’s performance, that brought takings of €3.2 billion, up by some €370 million from September 2019, a 12.8% advance.

Tourism Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis says Gaza conflict will not greatly impact Greek tourism
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis says Gaza conflict will not greatly impact Greek tourism

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP
ECONOMY

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP

Yachting sector’s boost for the Greek economy
ECONOMY

Yachting sector’s boost for the Greek economy

Record revenues for tourism
TOURISM

Record revenues for tourism

Greek tourism’s new worries
TOURISM

Greek tourism’s new worries

Record tourism revenue in year’s first half
ECONOMY

Record tourism revenue in year’s first half