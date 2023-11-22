OPAP reports 7.8% increase in revenue in Jan-Sept

The Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics OPAP’s revenues increased by 7.8% in the January-September period of 2023 year on year, reaching 1.5065 billion euros, from 1.3981 billion in the corresponding period last year, on the back of strong retail performance coupled with solid online contribution, which accounted for 27% of total revenues.

Third quarter revenues stood lower by 3.6% year on year at 481.0 million euros, negatively impacted by adverse weather conditions.

Gross Profit from gaming operations stood at 616.1 million euros in the January-September period, compared to 574.8 million in 2022, higher by 7.2% year on year as a result of top line growth.

Net profit in January-September 2023 stood at 307.7 million euros versus 285.8 million in 2022, up by 7.7% year on year.

[AMNA]