The Greek merchant shipping fleet rose in numbers but fell in volume in September.

More specifically, the Greek fleet rose 0.1% in September compared with the corresponding month last year, totaling 1,827 ships, while the total capacity of the Greek fleet fell 2.6% in the same period, totaling 37,404,848 dwt.

The Greek shipping fleet was down 0.3% in numbers and 2.8% in volume in September 2022.