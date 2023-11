In the context of the first exhibition by the members of the World Industrial & Marine Association (WIMA), leading online training company in shipping SQLearn is organizing an event titled “Human Resources in Shipping – Technology and Challenges” at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Piraeus Port Authority’s Stone Warehouse.

