Wargaming confirms decision to sell Hellenic Bank stake

Wargaming has announced its decision to sell its remaining stake of 6.8% (28,023,767 shares) in Hellenic Bank to Eurobank.

The deal is valued at 65.9 million euros, equivalent to €2.35 per share.

Eurobank Cyprus, the local subsidiary of Greece’s Eurobank Group, will have a controlling share of over 50% in Hellenic, the second largest lender.

Provident funds of the directors and senior management of Wargaming have also agreed to sell their entire stake (0.4% or 1,686,245 shares) in Hellenic Bank to Eurobank for €4 million (also at €2.35 per share) on the same terms.

Banking Business

