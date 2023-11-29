ECONOMY FINANCE

Major risk that €65 mln in subsidies could go to waste

Major risk that €65 mln in subsidies could go to waste
[Intime]

Authorities are scrambling not to lose European funding of the public-private partnership (PPP) for waste management in the Peloponnese region.

A few days ago the major project, which had been rejected in 2020, was resubmitted, with the Jaspers technical support team estimating that almost all of key issues have been addressed.

At the same time, the Greek authorities are scrambling to submit as much as possible of the expenditures made to the Court of Auditors for approval, and to cover the distance between the 48.9 million euros that has already been paid by the state and the €65 million which is the upper limit the EU will co-finance, before the end of 2023.

