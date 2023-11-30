Minister notes lower prices for Christmas items

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas noted price reductions of roughly 20-30%, on average, for hundreds of Christmas products, compared to last year, during his visit on Wednesday to Jumbo, a large chain selling toys and seasonal, ahead of the festive season.

According to a ministry statement, reductions in the prices of Christmas trees and ornaments reached as high as 25% in some cases, while Christmas lights were up to 30% cheaper, demonstrating the downward trend in the prices of these products.