ECONOMY ECONOMY

Only 50% of Greeks will go on holiday this summer

Only 50% of Greeks will go on holiday this summer
[AP}

One in two Greeks intends to skip a summer holiday this year, according to a survey by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) on the new consumption habits of households in Greece, as a result of inflation.

Even among those who will go on vacation a remarkable one in three say they will spend less money compared to previous years. In addition, six out of 10 consumers say that their spending this year will be lower than in 2022, while four out of 10 say it will be down by over 50%.

As IELKA points out, these data mainly show the negative psychology of the buying public, at least on May 6-10, when the survey took place.

Holiday Tourism Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Event on lessons from crisis in Athens Tuesday
ECONOMY

Event on lessons from crisis in Athens Tuesday

Inaugural East Macedonia & Thrace Forum in Alexandroupoli
ECONOMY

Inaugural East Macedonia & Thrace Forum in Alexandroupoli

Olympia Forum: Empowering Cities & Regions
ECONOMY

Olympia Forum: Empowering Cities & Regions

Energizing Greece conference on Thursday
ECONOMY

Energizing Greece conference on Thursday

Staikouras heads to OECD ministerial meeting
ECONOMY

Staikouras heads to OECD ministerial meeting

Growth prospects fuel mergers and acquisitions
BUSINESS

Growth prospects fuel mergers and acquisitions