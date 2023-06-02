Only 50% of Greeks will go on holiday this summer

One in two Greeks intends to skip a summer holiday this year, according to a survey by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) on the new consumption habits of households in Greece, as a result of inflation.

Even among those who will go on vacation a remarkable one in three say they will spend less money compared to previous years. In addition, six out of 10 consumers say that their spending this year will be lower than in 2022, while four out of 10 say it will be down by over 50%.

As IELKA points out, these data mainly show the negative psychology of the buying public, at least on May 6-10, when the survey took place.