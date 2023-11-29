Gas exports could quadruple

Greece’s natural gas export potential will be quadrupled by the end of the decade, with new infrastructure projects such as the Alexandroupoli floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, an increase in the capacity of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the new Greece-North Macedonia pipeline that is entering the construction phase, Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou said on Wednesday.

As she told the 23rd World LNG Summit in Athens, these projects will benefit the country, the wider region and consumers.

Sdoukou stressed the role of LNG in ensuring the energy supply after the war in Ukraine. She also referred to Greece’s contribution to the supply of the region, where it has emerged as a key (and in some cases the only) supplier of natural gas for the countries of S.E. Europe. And she added that if the estimates for deposits in the Greek subsoil are confirmed, Greece may also become an exporter of natural gas in the region.

The next stage is the vertical natural gas corridor to start from Greece and end in Moldova and Ukraine, through which, Sdoukou said, all the countries in the region will benefit.