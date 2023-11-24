ECONOMY

Greece ready to launch offshore wind farm market

Greece ready to launch offshore wind farm market

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) has secured the required electrical capacity of 2 gigawatts to facilitate the launch of the “nationally important new market of offshore wind parks in Greece,” noted ADMIE Chairman and CEO Manousos Manousakis on Thursday.

He was addressing a workshop titled “Offshore Wind in Greece – Prospects & Challenges for the Supply Chain & Sustainable Growth,” held by the Hellenic Wind Energy Association (HWEA).

Offshore wind parks are critical to achieving a central goal of Greece’s energy policy, he said, which is to transform the country from the fossil fuel importer it has been historically into a clean energy exporter.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek shippers exit Russian oil trade
ECONOMY

Greek shippers exit Russian oil trade

Pipeline to North Macedonia
ENERGY

Pipeline to North Macedonia

New deadline for discussion with Chevron
ENERGY

New deadline for discussion with Chevron

New carrots toward green transition
ENERGY

New carrots toward green transition

Investments in ‘green’ fuel
ENERGY

Investments in ‘green’ fuel

Minister outlines Greece’s energy priorities
ECONOMY

Minister outlines Greece’s energy priorities