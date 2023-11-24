Greece ready to launch offshore wind farm market

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) has secured the required electrical capacity of 2 gigawatts to facilitate the launch of the “nationally important new market of offshore wind parks in Greece,” noted ADMIE Chairman and CEO Manousos Manousakis on Thursday.

He was addressing a workshop titled “Offshore Wind in Greece – Prospects & Challenges for the Supply Chain & Sustainable Growth,” held by the Hellenic Wind Energy Association (HWEA).

Offshore wind parks are critical to achieving a central goal of Greece’s energy policy, he said, which is to transform the country from the fossil fuel importer it has been historically into a clean energy exporter.