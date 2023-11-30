ECONOMY

Athens’ festive season store opening hours announced

The proposed opening hours of stores in Athens for the 2023 Christmas holidays were announced this week by the Trade Association of Athens.

Starting on December 12, the association proposes that stores stay open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Shops will be also open on Sundays, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., on December 17, 24 and 31.

Shops will remain closed on December 25-26 (Christmas Day and Boxing Day) and on January 1 and 2, 2024.

