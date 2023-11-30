ECONOMY

Greek unemployment rate fell to 9.6% in October

The Greek unemployment rate dropped to 9.6% of the workforce in October from 11.8% in October 2022 and a revised upwards 10.3% rate in September 2023, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people totaled 454,783, down 98,636 from October 2022 (-17.9%) and down 28,316 from September 2023 (-5.9%). The unemployment rate among women was 12.1% (16.1% in October 2022) and among men 7.6% (8.5% in October 2022).

The 15-24 age group recorded the highest unemployment rate (23.7% from 28.2% in October 2022), while the 25-74 age group had an 8.7% unemployment rate (11% last year). The number of employed people totaled 4,257,939, up 3.5% from October 2022 and up 1.3% from September 2023.

[AMNA]

 

Employment Statistics

