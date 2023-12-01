ECONOMY

Event discusses Greece’s demographics problem

“Demographics is perhaps the most important issue the country is facing,” admitted the board president of the Citizens’ Movement for an Open Society and former head of the permanent delegation of the European Commission in Greece, Panos Karvounis, at an event organized in Athens by the diaNEOsis think tank and the Citizens’ Movement.

Karvounis emphasized that the problem, besides having a negative effect on the development of the country, also had a negative effect on the status of Greece as a nation.

For his part, the general director of diaNEOSis, Dionisis Nikolaou, said that the demographic issue is complex, multifaceted and its solutions are not always easy.

“Because we believe that it touches on many issues – the economy, productivity, the size of our national income, our very geopolitical situation and many others – we want to have it high on the agenda, which is why we support this effort – and to promise that we will continue to act in the same way in the future,” said the director of the research think tank.

